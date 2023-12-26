comscore Hawaii health care workers grateful for loan forgiveness | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii health care workers grateful for loan forgiveness

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.
At the age of 54, nurse practitioner Drizza Tabisola-Nuesca continued to struggle so much with her remaining student debt of $50,000 that she constantly looked at jobs on the mainland and prayed about whether to move to someplace more affordable. Read more

