comscore Farrington turns to Lafaele to lead storied football program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Farrington turns to Lafaele to lead storied football program

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

One year after being hired as defensive coordinator, Michael Lafaele is the new head football coach at Farrington. Read more

Previous Story
TCU’s defense smothers Hawaii for third place in DHC
Next Story
Scoreboard – December 26, 2023

Scroll Up