Farrington turns to Lafaele to lead storied football program

One year after being hired as defensive coordinator, Michael Lafaele is the new head football coach at Farrington.

Lafaele confirmed the coaching change on Sunday. Daniel Sanchez, the previous head coach, remains assistant athletic director.

“It’s something you’ve got to be called to do. That’s what I believe. I think successful coaches have a heart to give back to the kids, the next generation. I believe that’s what God’s called me and my family to do,” Lafaele said. “That’s why Anelu’s here for his senior year. That’s what we’re excited about, to pour into the community, pour into the next generation and help build something for the next generation.”

Defensive lineman Anelu Lafaele transferred from Saint Louis and played under his father at Farrington. He has graduated early and will leave next week for Wisconsin. He is not surprised that his dad is stepping into a larger role rather than easing into a simpler one.

“I’ve seen this coming from a mile away. It’s God’s plan for him, just following what he wants,” he said. “I think he’s going to do awesome. The kids here are great athletes. They know how to work. They know how to make plays. It depends on if they want to do it or not.”

Michael Lafaele has operated Ikaika Athletics for several years, offering offseason training to athletes. The former Farrington and UH lineman is in medical sales by day.

“My wife (Teri) is my biggest supporter. She’s Anelu’s biggest supporter, also. A lot of credit to my wife and to my kids for the patience. It’s not an easy job. It’s not an easy task,” he said.

Sanchez took leadership of the program in 2018, following longtime coach Randall Okimoto. The Govs were 7-4 this season, reaching the Division I league final and then the state championship game, which it lost to OIA champion Waipahu, 21-20.

He had a 16-30 overall record, with three of the five seasons in the OIA Open Division.