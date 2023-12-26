No. 1-ranked ‘Iolani on California trip

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The best teams in the state are in regular-season mode, but No. 1 ‘Iolani is airborne this week.

The Raiders collected eight of 10 first-place votes in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. They head to California to play in the West Coast Jamboree. ‘Iolani (13-2) is in the Diamond division of the tourney and will tip off against Salesian (Calif.) on Thursday.

The Raiders spent much of the past week watching the boys games at the ‘Iolani Prep Classic. When they weren’t cheering, they and their younger siblings often sprinted onto the court during breaks to get shooting reps. All the games of knockout and halfcourt-shot contests added up to a massive number of extra shots for a team that can’t seem to get enough hoops together.

While ‘Iolani travels, No. 2 Kamehameha and Punahou will square off on Saturday. The teams met last Thursday at Hemmeter Fieldhouse, a 58-33 win by the visiting Warriors. With just three teams playing an inclusive Division I schedule in the ILH, there are more gaps than ever for Kamehameha, Punahou and ‘Iolani.

Konawaena (12-3) remained at No. 3 following an 80-11 win at Keaau. The Wildcats travel to Kohala and Pahoa for games this week.

No. 4 Waiakea (12-3) has a bye this week. The Warriors, sparked by Jolie Mantz and Pua Herrington, have already played eight games (7-1) in the BIIF.

No. 5 Campbell (7-4) got a boost from guard Taysia Schulte-Molina to open OIA West play with wins over Leilehua and Radford.

Maryknoll went 3-1 at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas with wins over Shadow Ridge (Nev.), Provo (Utah) and Central (Calif.). The only loss was on day two, a 68-66 double-overtime battle with Notre Dame (Calif.).

Kapaa returned to the Top 10 after lopsided wins over Kauai and Waimea. The Warriors, led by Southern Utah signee Olivia Malafu, edged out Kamehameha-Maui for the No. 10 ranking.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Dec. 25, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (8) (14-2, 1-0 ILH) 98 1

> next: vs. Salesian (Calif.), Thursday

2. Kamehameha (2) (12-1, 1-0 ILH) 89 2

> next: at Punahou, Saturday

3. Konawaena (12-3, 4-0 BIIF) 83 3

> next: at Kohala, Thursday

> next: at Pahoa, Saturday

4. Waiakea (12-3, 7-1 BIIF) 65 4

> next: bye (at Keaau, Jan. 4)

5. Campbell (7-4, 2-0 OIA) 62 5

> next: vs. Waipahu, Wednesday

> next: vs. Aiea, Friday

6. Maryknoll (13-3, 2-0 ILH D-II) 52 6

> next: vs. S. Kamloops, Friday

7. Kahuku (6-6, 3-0 OIA) 36 8

> next: vs. Anuenue, Wednesday

> next: at Castle, Thursday

8. Moanalua (7-7, 3-0 OIA) 24 9

> next: vs. Farrington, Wednesday

> next: at Kalani, Thursday

9. Punahou (6-6, 0-2 ILH) 23 7

> next: bye (vs. ‘Iolani, Jan. 9)

10. Kapaa (7-5, 5-0 KIF) 6 NR

> next: at Waimea, Wednesday

No longer in Top 10: Lahainaluna (No. 10).