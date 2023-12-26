Kamehameha-Maui’s Mikah Labuanan focuses on wrestling, has shot at grand slam
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:47 a.m.
Kamehameha-Maui’s Mikah Labuanan scored 32 of his team’s 37 points at the Hawaii Officials Tournament at Leilehua over the weekend. He had one pin and won his other matches by scores of 19-2, 19-4 and 25-11.
Kamehameha-Maui coach Giancarlo Crivelli and Laguanan’s father, Mike, are tasked with guiding him there.
Mikah Labuanan is halfway to becoming the third wrestler — and first boy — from a neighbor island to complete a state slam.