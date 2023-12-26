comscore Kamehameha-Maui’s Mikah Labuanan focuses on wrestling, has shot at grand slam | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Kamehameha-Maui’s Mikah Labuanan focuses on wrestling, has shot at grand slam

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha-Maui’s Mikah Labuanan scored 32 of his team’s 37 points at the Hawaii Officials Tournament at Leilehua over the weekend. He had one pin and won his other matches by scores of 19-2, 19-4 and 25-11.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kamehameha-Maui’s Mikah Labuanan scored 32 of his team’s 37 points at the Hawaii Officials Tournament at Leilehua over the weekend. He had one pin and won his other matches by scores of 19-2, 19-4 and 25-11.

  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha-Maui coach Giancarlo Crivelli and Laguanan’s father, Mike, are tasked with guiding him there.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kamehameha-Maui coach Giancarlo Crivelli and Laguanan’s father, Mike, are tasked with guiding him there.

  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Mikah Labuanan is halfway to becoming the third wrestler — and first boy — from a neighbor island to complete a state slam.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mikah Labuanan is halfway to becoming the third wrestler — and first boy — from a neighbor island to complete a state slam.

By the time he was in kindergarten, Mikah Labuanan was fully wired to compete. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – December 26, 2023

Scroll Up