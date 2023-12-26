Scoreboard – December 26, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

SOCCER

OIA West: Waialua at Mililani (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Aiea at Waipahu (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Campbell at Pearl City (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Leilehua at Radford (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Waianae at Kapolei (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). Girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Radford at Leilehua; Kapolei at Waianae. Boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Pearl City at Campbell.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

OIA East girls: Kalani at Kaiser; Castle at Kailua; Farrington at Moanalua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: McKinley at Roosevelt; Anuenue at Kahuku; Kaimuki at Kalaheo.

OIA West girls: Waipahu at Campbell; Aiea at Mililani; Pearl City at Kapolei; Leilehua at Radford. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Waialua at Nanakuli, Varsity only at 6 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kahuku at Kalaheo (girls JV at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kailua at McKinley (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Castle (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kaiser at Farrington (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kalani at Moanalua (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Kahuku (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Castle at Roosevelt (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

BASKETBALL

PACWEST CONFERENCE

MEN’S STANDINGS

Conference Overall

Hawaii Hilo 3-0 1.000 9-3 .750

Hawaii Pacific 2-0 1.000 7-3 .700

Biola 3-1 .750 8-4 .667

Concordia 3-1 .750 6-4 .600

Point Loma 2-1 .667 7-4 .636

Academy of Art 2-2 .500 6-5 .545

Dominican 2-2 .500 4-7 .364

Azusa Pacific 1-2 .333 2-8 .200

Westmont 1-4 .200 5-6 .455

Chaminade 1-4 .200 5-8 .385

Fresno Pacific 0-3 .000 1-9 .100

UH women’s schedule

(Record 3-6)

Nov. 1 vs. Hawaii Hilo (exb.) W, 67-39

Nov. 8 at Stanford L, 40-87

Nov. 11 at Santa Clara L, 51-62

Nov. 17 vs. San Francisco# W, 65-51

Nov. 19 vs. Idaho# L, 40-50

Nov. 24 vs. Air Force@ L, 51-54

Nov. 25 vs. Idaho State@ W, 58-46

Nov. 26 vs. Washington@ L, 41-58

Dec. 3 vs. San Jose State W, 73-47

Dec. 21 at UCLA L, 46-85

Dec. 30 at Cal State Fullerton! noon

Jan. 4 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 6 p.m.

Jan. 6 vs. Cal State Northridge! 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 at UC Irvine! 4 p.m.

Jan. 13 at UC Riverside! 4 p.m.

Jan. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Jan. 25 at UC Santa Barbara! 5 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Cal Poly! noon

Feb. 1 vs. Cal State Fullerton! 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 at UC San Diego! 5 p.m.

Feb. 10 at UC Davis! noon

Feb. 15 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Long Beach State! 1 p.m.

Feb. 29 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

March 2 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

March 7 at Cal State Northridge! 4 p.m.

March 9 at CSU Bakersfield! noon

The Big West tournament is March 13-16

at Henderson, Nev.

Home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

#—Bank of Hawaii Classic

@—Rainbow Wahine Showdown

!—Big West game

PACWEST CONFERENCE

WOMEN’S STANDINGS

Conference Overall

Fresno Pacific 3-0 1.000 9-2 .818 Azusa Pacific 3-0 1.000 9-3 .750 Biola 3-1 .750 7-5 .583 Point Loma 2-1 .667 6-5 .545 Dominican 2-2 .500 9-3 .750 Concordia 2-2 .500 4-6 .400 Hawaii Pacific 1-1 .500 2-5 .286 Westmont 2-3 .400 5-7 .417 Academy of Art 1-3 .250 2-8 .200 Hawaii Hilo 0-2 .000 3-5 .375

Chaminade 0-4 .000 2-7 .222