comscore Letter: Instead of military ways, U.S. must lead on peace | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Instead of military ways, U.S. must lead on peace

  • Today
  • Updated 9:11 p.m.

After perusing the Dec. 19 article, “Increased Chinese-Russian military action causes concern,” I felt sardonic resignation. Which pot is calling which kettle black? Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Crackdowns on fireworks welcome

Scroll Up