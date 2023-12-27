Letter: Instead of military ways, U.S. must lead on peace

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After perusing the Dec. 19 article, “Increased Chinese-Russian military action causes concern,” I felt sardonic resignation. Which pot is calling which kettle black?

Whether our U.S. conducts provocative military-game exercises with Japan or South Korea; whether we fund Zionist Israel’s genocide on the Palestinians; whether we wage “regime change” on Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Cuba, Venezuela — isn’t our pot pitch black while dripping blood? The blood of millions of God’s children?

About $886 billion of our tax dollars — that’s the current stash of cash our military and complicit civilian leaders use to “play tough guy.”

This holy season and beyond, cannot we take the lead a leader should take and wage diplomacy, not belligerence; peace, not violence-cum-war?

I fear for our nation’s survival (domestically, too, with guns, dysfunction). Will climate change, for instance, do us in, or will we do ourselves in — along with the rest of humanity in, say, 2030? 2050?

Robert H. Stiver

Pearl City

