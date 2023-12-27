comscore Change in catch limits helps create healthy supply of New Year’s staple ahi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Change in catch limits helps create healthy supply of New Year’s staple ahi

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Workers loaded sold ahi into trucks Tuesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Workers loaded sold ahi into trucks Tuesday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Many of the buyers at the Honolulu Fish Auction on Tuesday were buying fish in preparation for the upcoming New Year’s weekend, when local consumer demand is high.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Many of the buyers at the Honolulu Fish Auction on Tuesday were buying fish in preparation for the upcoming New Year’s weekend, when local consumer demand is high.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The fishing boat Janthina docked with others at Pier 38.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The fishing boat Janthina docked with others at Pier 38.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Bigeye tuna was up for sale Tuesday at the auction.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Bigeye tuna was up for sale Tuesday at the auction.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A chunk of ahi is cut from the base of the tail for buyers to inspect.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A chunk of ahi is cut from the base of the tail for buyers to inspect.

At the fish auction early Tuesday, about 20 buyers, mostly representing seafood wholesalers, gathered to bid on the day’s catch, which had been brought in by six fishing boats. Read more

Previous Story
The best of both worlds

Scroll Up