Correction

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@ staradvertiser.com.

>> Zane Fukuda, Lena Amano, Oakley Ogata and Oliver Craddick were finalists in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s 2023 Keiki Kalikimaka ornament contest. A graphic illustration on Sunday’s Page B3 of a Christmas tree decorated with the children’s ornaments omitted the four finalists.