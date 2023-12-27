comscore Tech View: The concern about deepfakes and how to identify them | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Tech View: The concern about deepfakes and how to identify them

  • By John Agsalud
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

Since the nascent days of the worldwide web, a popular joke has been, “If you saw it on the internet, it must be true.” Read more

Previous Story
The best of both worlds

Scroll Up