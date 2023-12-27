Scoreboard – Dec. 27, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

OIA East girls: Kalani at Kaiser; Castle at Kailua; Farrington at Moanalua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: McKinley at Roosevelt; Anuenue at Kahuku; Kaimuki at Kalaheo.

OIA West girls: Waipahu at Campbell; Aiea at Mililani; Pearl City at Kapolei; Leilehua at Radford. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Waialua at Nanakuli.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kahuku at Kalaheo (girls JV at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kailua at McKinley (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Castle (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kaiser at Farrington (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kalani at Moanalua (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Kahuku (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Castle at Roosevelt (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

OIA East boys: Roosevelt at Kailua; Kaiser at Kahuku; Kalani at Kaimuki; Farrington at Kalaheo; Moanalua at Castle. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Kapolei at Mililani; Campbell at Leilehua; Nanakuli at Radford; Aiea at Waipahu; Waialua at Pearl City. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kalani at Moanalua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow).