Scoreboard – Dec. 27, 2023

CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL OIA East girls: Kalani at Kaiser; Castle at Kailua; Farrington at Moanalua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: McKinley at Roosevelt; Anuenue at Kahuku; Kaimuki at Kalaheo. OIA West girls: Waipahu at Campbell; Aiea at Mililani; Pearl City at Kapolei; Leilehua at Radford. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Waialua at Nanakuli. SOCCER OIA East: Kahuku at Kalaheo (girls JV at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kailua at McKinley (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Castle (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kaiser at Farrington (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kalani at Moanalua (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Kahuku (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Castle at Roosevelt (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.). THURSDAY BASKETBALL OIA East boys: Roosevelt at Kailua; Kaiser at Kahuku; Kalani at Kaimuki; Farrington at Kalaheo; Moanalua at Castle. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. OIA West boys: Kapolei at Mililani; Campbell at Leilehua; Nanakuli at Radford; Aiea at Waipahu; Waialua at Pearl City. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. SOCCER OIA East: Kalani at Moanalua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow).