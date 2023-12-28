Four inmates indicted in OCCC beating death

An Oahu grand jury indicted four Oahu Community Correctional Center inmates for manslaughter in the death of inmate Christopher Vaefaga, 36.
The indictment alleges Aaron Tuitelapaga, 29, Bronson Tuitelapaga, 27, Manu Sorensen, 33 and Josiah Palimoomanu, 33, beat Vaefaga to death on July 6.
Judge Ronald Johnson ordered three of the four to be held without bail. Palimoomanu’s bail was set at $500,000.
The Department of the Attorney General’s Investigations Division conducted the investigation and the AG’s Criminal Justice Division is prosecuting the case.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.