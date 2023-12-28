Four inmates indicted in OCCC beating death

An Oahu grand jury indicted four Oahu Community Correctional Center inmates for manslaughter in the death of inmate Christopher Vaefaga, 36.

The indictment alleges Aaron Tuitelapaga, 29, Bronson Tuitelapaga, 27, Manu Sorensen, 33 and Josiah Palimoomanu, 33, beat Vaefaga to death on July 6.

Judge Ronald Johnson ordered three of the four to be held without bail. Palimoomanu’s bail was set at $500,000.

The Department of the Attorney General’s Investigations Division conducted the investigation and the AG’s Criminal Justice Division is prosecuting the case.