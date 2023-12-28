Letter: Exercise compromise, civility to move forward

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In this season of Christmas, it would be good if everyone could practice common and civil courtesy in respect to communicating opinions and differences. Always assume good faith and sincerity in people. There appears to be a tendency to treat politics as a way of feeling good about yourself, by vilifying people with whom you disagree.

In the course of debate, acknowledge that you do not have all the answers. Acknowledge that people whom you disagree with have as much right to their opinion as you to yours.

These are basic democratic principles, to come up with the best common stance you can find between opposing positions. Expect to live in a state of at least mild dissatisfaction because you’re not going to get everything you want; this is one of the reasons our political system is in such gridlock.

I am talking directly to you, our members of Congress. Compromise is acceptable and does not connote losing. Remember, you were elected to take care of your constituents. Let’s get this country working again, like it was formulated to do.

James Roller

Mililani

