We applaud Rear Adm. John Wade and his Joint Task Force-Red Hill for safely draining 104 million gallons of fuel from Red Hill, a feat remarkably accomplished six months ahead of schedule. Job very well done! Read more

Adm. Wade capably organized his task force consisting of multifaceted leaders from the military, community and government, emphasizing safety and transparency. Of importance, Wade has helped restore confidence in the Navy leadership.

Continuing in the spirit of cooperation, we look forward to the Navy immediately reimbursing the Honolulu Board of Water Supply $1.2 billion for contamination of Oahu’s water system. Oahu’s water ratepayers should not unfairly pay for the damages incurred by the Navy. Water matters!

Ed Uchida

Hawaii Kai

