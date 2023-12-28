Letter: Mauna Kea issues need hope and mutual respect

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kudos to Associated Press reporters Deepa Bharath and Audrey McAvoy and to the Star-Advertiser for printing the article, “Revered by all,” prominently on the Local News page on Christmas Day. Read more

The focus on the controversy surrounding the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea was timely — and nuanced. The mountain’s importance to Hawaiian spiritual practitioners and to astronomers around the world was sensitively detailed. And the description of efforts to “find a way through dialogue” reflected both hope and a model consonant with the spirit of this season.

May Mamiya

Moiliili

