Feds back effort to make Honolulu streets safer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The grant will allow for the study of alternate roadway configurations and improvements to pedestrian safety on Beretania Street, Kapiolani Boulevard and Wilder Avenue as well as on South King, Young, Piikoi and Kaheka streets. Read more

Honolulu’s seven busiest streets could undergo potential pedestrian-safety improvements later this decade.

Under the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program, a $1.67 million grant to the city’s Department of Transportation Services will allow for the study of alternate roadway configurations and improvements to pedestrian safety on Beretania Street, Kapiolani Boulevard and Wilder Avenue as well as on South King, Young, Piikoi and Kaheka streets, the city says.

That SS4A grant — awarded to the city by the Federal Highway Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation earlier this month — will allow the city to study the safety of those major streets in preparation for a Complete Streets design to be prepared prior to major roadway rehabilitation and resurfacing, according to DTS Director Roger Morton.

“In summary, the project funded by the SS4A grant in Honolulu is expected to have a positive impact on pedestrian safety by implementing comprehensive street designs, developing a strategic approach to safety, addressing high-incidence areas, and integrating safety measures into larger roadway projects,” Morton told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser via email.

“This grant will focus on these seven streets because they are the Tier 1 High Pedestrian-Injury Corridors identified in the Oahu Pedestrian Plan for which the city does not already have Complete Streets plans developed,” he said. “These streets are also likely in need of bicycle and transit access treatments.”

The total project cost is about $2.08 million, he said.

The timeline for the studies “can vary based on the scope of work, the number of streets involved, the complexity of the safety assessments, the local funding match availability, and the capacity of our staff and the administrative staff within the Department of Budget and Fiscal Services,” he said.

“We hope to begin these studies in (fiscal year 2025),” Morton said, adding that planning will also include public outreach and assessment of design alternatives on various modes of travel. “All contributing towards development of a holistic, well-defined strategy to prevent roadway fatalities and serious injuries on streets with high pedestrian injury and fatality rates.”

In 2022, the city finalized the Oahu Pedestrian Plan — the long-term action plan to create safe and accessible streets in Honolulu.

Based on pedestrian crash data, part of that plan notes that between 2009 and 2018 Honolulu’s pedestrian injuries increased by 10%, while pedestrian deaths spiked by nearly 40%. From 2014 to 2018, the plan asserts that an average of 21 pedestrian deaths occurred annually in the city while, on average, 499 injuries happened each year on Oahu’s streets.

According to the DOT, SS4A grant funds will tackle what are deemed preventable deaths on the nation’s roadways. The program was created by President Joe Biden’s 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and is part of the more than $14 billion in the law dedicated to roadway safety.

The funding includes 48 “implementation grants” focused on safety projects and strategies, and 337 grants for planning and demonstration activities, DOT says.

So far, SS4A grants have provided $1.7 billion in direct funding to over 1,000 local communities.

“Through the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, we have now announced safety funding going directly to communities representing 70% of the people living in this country,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a Dec. 13 written statement. “We are acting to confront the crisis of safety on our nation’s roads, helping communities work to reduce traffic deaths to the only acceptable number: zero.”

According to Morton, traffic planning studies will focus on a few key elements.

Among them, traffic flow analysis will allow the city to understand the current flow of traffic on the selected streets, including peak hours, congestion points and patterns.

Likewise, a pedestrian safety assessment will allow the city to evaluate the safety of pedestrian infrastructure — namely, crosswalks, sidewalks, pedestrian signals and similar amenities.

Other parts of the city’s planned assessment will examine the safety conditions for cyclists such as bike lanes, bike-sharing infrastructure and intersections. An intersection design and safety assessment will look at the safety and efficiency of intersections for all road users.

Moreover, the study will also pinpoint areas with a high incidence of accidents or safety concerns, especially those involving pedestrians.