Feds back effort to make Honolulu streets safer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Feds back effort to make Honolulu streets safer

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
    Floral memorials were placed at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street where 16-year-old McKinley High School student Sara Yara was killed by a hit-and-run driver in February.

The grant will allow for the study of alternate roadway configurations and improvements to pedestrian safety on Beretania Street, Kapiolani Boulevard and Wilder Avenue as well as on South King, Young, Piikoi and Kaheka streets. Read more

