Feds back effort to make Honolulu streets safer
- By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:36 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 22
Floral memorials were placed at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street where 16-year-old McKinley High School student Sara Yara was killed by a hit-and-run driver in February.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree