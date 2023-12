Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamaka was less than two months short of what would have been his 99th birthday when he died July 23.

The life and legacy of Frederick Ku Kamaka Sr., late president of Kamaka Ukulele Inc., will be celebrated Saturday with a memorial service at St. Ann Church, 46-129 Haiku Road, Kaneohe. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with a short program at 11 a.m. and Mass at 11:30 a.m. A celebration of life will follow from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Kako‘o ‘Oiwi, 46-406 Kamehameha Highway.

Born and raised in Honolulu, Kamaka began helping his father, Samuel Kai‘ali‘ili‘i Kamaka Sr., founder of what was originally the Kamaka Ukulele and Guitar Works, when he was still in elementary school, but was drafted for military service during World War II. He made the Army his career, serving in World War II, in the Korean War, where he earned the Silver Star, and in Vietnam. He retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel in 1971 and joined the family company, Kamaka Ukulele Inc., that year.

In February 2022, Kamaka and his older brother, Samuel Kai‘ali‘ili‘i Kamaka Jr., received the Congressional Gold Medal for their service in World War II.

He became the president of the company following his brother’s death in March of that year.