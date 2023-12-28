comscore Man, 29, charged with manslaughter in 2022 fatal Nanakuli crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 29, charged with manslaughter in 2022 fatal Nanakuli crash

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • COURTESY HPD Joseph Peters-Holokahi

    Joseph Peters-Holokahi

Manslaughter is a class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Read more

