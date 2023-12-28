comscore Olympian Carissa Moore spreads aloha through exchange program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Olympian Carissa Moore spreads aloha through exchange program

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  Puaiohi DeFries helped Sawa Tanaka make a haku lei.

    Puaiohi DeFries helped Sawa Tanaka make a haku lei.

  Kahea O'Neill, Yuzuki Nashimoto, Satoshi Kato and Daichi Nagano danced to "Lei Hooheno" during a lesson taught by Ulu Strike of Halau Hula o ke Anuenue at the Ho'okupu Center on Wednesday.

    Kahea O’Neill, Yuzuki Nashimoto, Satoshi Kato and Daichi Nagano danced to “Lei Hooheno” during a lesson taught by Ulu Strike of Halau Hula o ke Anuenue at the Ho‘okupu Center on Wednesday.

  Hana Nakamura was fitted for her haku during a lei-making lesson.

    Hana Nakamura was fitted for her haku during a lei-making lesson.

  Carissa Moore surfed Kewalos with some of the youth from Makinohara, Japan, on Wednesday as part of an intercultural exchange hosted by her nonprofit, Moore Aloha.

    Carissa Moore surfed Kewalos with some of the youth from Makinohara, Japan, on Wednesday as part of an intercultural exchange hosted by her nonprofit, Moore Aloha.

  Surfer Carissa Moore hit the waves at Kewalos on Wednesday morning with some kids from Makinohara, Japan. Moore high-fived Kei Masuda.

    Surfer Carissa Moore hit the waves at Kewalos on Wednesday morning with some kids from Makinohara, Japan. Moore high-fived Kei Masuda.

The event was the first of its kind for Moore Aloha, started by the Olympian and world champion to empower young women through sports. Read more

