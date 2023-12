Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The preliminaries have ended for the University of Hawaii basketball. Read more

The preliminaries have ended for the University of Hawaii basketball.

Now, according to head coach Eran Ganot, the Rainbow Warriors are ready for the “grind” of a 20-game Big West schedule.

“We’re just excited, obviously, to put to bed our nonconference,” said Ganot, whose ’Bows are 8-4 heading into Saturday’s Big West opener against Cal State Fullerton in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

After falling to TCU in Sunday’s final round of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, the ’Bows did not practice on Christmas Day or Tuesday. They returned to the gym on Wednesday ahead of facing an opponent who ended their last two seasons.

Ganot acknowledged there are few secrets among Big West teams because of thorough scouting and historical knowledge. But Ganot said the ’Bows have made steps since exiting fall training in October.

“I think we have a better idea of where we’re at,” Ganot said, “but we’re still going to tinker a little bit.”

Entering summer training, the ’Bows were monitoring the health and adjustments of forward Justin McKoy and guards Juan Munoz and Matt Cotton.

In April, McKoy, who previously played at Virginia and then North Carolina, underwent a procedure to repair meniscus tears in both knees. Despite experiencing swelling during summer training, McKoy was discomfort-free when the ’Bows headed to Japan for an exhibition tour in August.

Munoz, who missed the past seasons because of ACL and Achilles’ injuries, was on a minutes count at the start of the season. But back in form as a defender and outside shooter, the restrictions on Munoz have been lifted.

“Juan was on a different level (of usage),” Ganot said. “Now he’s back in the mix with everybody.”

In the middle of Yale’s 2021-22 season, left-handed Cotton suffered a torn rotator cuff in his shooting shoulder. He underwent surgery that kept him from playing his senior season in 2022-23. Cotton was allowed to travel with the team. Because the Ivy League has a policy against allowing a player to compete beyond a four-season window, Cotton would not play another game for Yale. He entered the transfer portal and committed to UH while remaining on Yale’s roster until he earned a bachelor’s degree this past May.

Cotton impressed during the Japan trip and fall training to start at the wing in each of the ’Bows’ 12 games. Cotton’s slam against Portland last week punctuated his return to full health. Cotton is “a really good shooter, can attack the rim, (and) he’s getting comfortable,” Ganot said.

The ’Bows have found a nine-player rotation. But seldom-used guard Ryan Rapp played 13 minutes against TCU, and Kody Williams has played well in practice after overcoming a groin injury.

“We say a lot of good things happen to those who stay ready, not those who wait,” Ganot said. “If you wait, you’re waiting for things to happen for you. You’ve got to have force and initiative and put yourself in position and continue to be prepared. I think there are going to be guys like (Rapp) who are going to help us win games.”