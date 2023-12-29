Letter: Much good could come from being neighborly

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As cited in his example of Mister Roger’s Neighborhood, we can all take responsibility and accountability to be a good neighbor, as we can view all to be members of our family — working for each other’s well-being. Read more

I found Jerald McNair’s column (“Get to know your neighbor and grow your community,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 22) to be particularly inspiring and timely for us all to “chart a new course by being more neighborly” — beginning this season of goodwill and New Year, and applying the practice again to our own neighborhoods, and possibly beyond to include nations.

As cited in his example of Mister Roger’s Neighborhood, we can all take responsibility and accountability to be a good neighbor, as we can view all to be members of our family — working for each other’s well-being.

Neighborhoods can possibly again organize block clubs and organizations, giving opportunities for better communication, interaction and support — to address even the social-media effects and inequities for youth presented in the adjacent article by Pamela Paul (“New-media high, lows,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 22). Shared attitudes and behaviors well contribute to restoring civility, peace and common good.

So, “Won’t you be my neighbor?” ’Tis the season.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter