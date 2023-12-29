Letter: ‘No right turn on red’ sign should include fine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My wife and I and many other walkers wait at the Ala Moana Boulevard and Piikoi Street intersections for our walk signals. Often, we observe drivers turning right on red from Ala Moana onto Piikoi despite a posted sign stating, “No Right Turn on Red.”

Perhaps, the state Department of Transportation can post a new sign with the same message, for example: “$100 FINE — NO TURNS ON RED.”

Russell S. Pang

Ala Moana

