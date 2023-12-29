Letter: Stadium project exciting, but cost overruns worry
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY OF THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE
In a Dec. 14 news conference in the Governor’s Office, a rendering gave the public an idea of what the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) project could look like.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree