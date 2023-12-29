Letter: Stadium project exciting, but cost overruns worry

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I applaud the governor’s desire to build a new stadium, promote economic development, jobs and affordable housing in one grand project. Read more

I applaud the governor’s desire to build a new stadium, promote economic development, jobs and affordable housing in one grand project.

The announcement was exciting, and the developer selection will be celebrated with much fanfare. I would like to offer some predictions based on my 30-plus years of experience in planning and community development.

The honeymoon will be short-lived. The first obstacle will concern control of the land. The developer will need to tie it up to protect its interest. The development agreement will take longer than initially planned as attorneys hammer out the details.

The project scope will change when the developer “needs” exceptions to the original plan and entitlements to make the project pencil out. The land is tied up, the state may need to concede. Project costs will rise, the project delayed. Unforeseen circumstances will arise, lawsuits will be filed.

David Swindale

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter