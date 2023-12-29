The skies will be alive on New Year’s Eve

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whales breaching hundreds of feet above the water? Dolphins headed to the heavens? Look out over the water in the Kahala area around midnight on New Year’s Eve and you can see that and plenty of other spectacles in the sky.

The figures will be formed courtesy of Sky Elements Drone Shows, a Texas-based company that has been putting on aerial displays with drones for about eight years. The Kahala Hotel & Resort hired the company for its New Year’s Eve celebration in 2022 and is bringing it back this year.

Rick Boss, CEO of Sky Elements, said this year’s show will involve about 300 drones — last year’s had 200 — with each one individually programmed to fly specific routes using GPS technology. Carrying lights of different colors, they’ll form images and shapes in the sky, such as fish or other Hawaii-related themes. They’ll hang in the sky for several seconds, then break up, relocate and regroup to form new figures.

“It’s very much like a marching band from a designer’s standpoint, in that they’re trying to organize all the folks on the field,” he said. “It’s the same thing — we’re trying to organize these drones in a 3D space to make the shapes they want.”

“It’s something new and novel,” Boss said, explaining the attraction of the shows. “It’s also able to tell a story. You can tell the Hawaii story, the Kahala story all together, more than what a fireworks show can do.”

He said people also like the show because it’s “environmentally friendly.” Communities have been concerned about fire hazards, noise and pollution from fireworks, he said, but “now we got a technology that can answer a lot of those problems yet still have an awesome New Year’s Eve show.”

The 12- to 15-minute show requires about 120 hours of preparation, including developing an overall design for the show and programming the drones, Boss said. A crew of about 10 will work on the Kahala show, making sure that the drones are flying properly and that their lights work. Sky Elements plans to establish a branch in Hawaii to better facilitate local shows, Boss said.

The flight paths will not take the drones over any populated areas, Boss said, adding that they have had no instances of drones dropping on people. The most common malfunction, he said, is “when a drone just won’t take off.”

The show will be part of the resort’s New Year’s Eve party, which will include live music, party favors, two drinks and a glass of Champagne, caviar and light pupu. Tickets are $250. For more information go to dining.kahalaresort.com/nye.

BELOW are some other New Year’s Eve fireworks shows and parties around the islands:

>> The water will light up at midnight with an eight- minute display of fireworks launched from a barge about half a mile offshore from Kuhio Beach, courtesy of the Waikiki Improvement Association. Bring a radio and listen to music timed with the display broadcast on 105.9 The Wave.

>> Also in Waikiki, the ‘Alohilani Resort Swell Pool Bar & Deck will stage a party and show inspired by the sci-fi film “Interstellar,” featuring Champagne and dancing. A VIP reception begins at 8 p.m., with general admission opening at 9 p.m., with an immersive audiovisual experience and music from DJs Evil One, XL and Compose. After the midnight fireworks, there will be an after-party at the resort’s Lobby Bar. Tickets start at $200 for early VIP admission and $175 for early general admission ($250 at the door). ‘Alohilani Resort is at 2490 Kala­kaua Ave. Info: AlohilaniNYE.com.

>> The Hilton Hawaiian Village will host two shows on New Year’s Eve. Its Starlight Luau starts at 5 p.m. and offers dinner, a lei greeting and the “Voyage Across the South Seas” starlight show ($195-$350). There also will be a concert by award-winning artist Kimie Miner and the Mana Music Strings from 7 to 10 p.m. on the resort’s Great Lawn, which includes a four-course dinner ($195-$380). Info: HiltonHawaiian Village.com/Holidays.

>> Or if you prefer a New York-style ball-drop celebration, check out the International Market Place, which will have a “pineapple drop” at midnight. In addition, some of the Grand Lanai restaurants will have special dinners. Info: shop internationalmarketplace.com/pages/new-years-eve- participating-restaurants.

>> On the West side, the Wai Kai Lagoon, the new beachfront resort area in Ewa Beach, will host its inaugural New Year’s celebration with fireworks, dining and entertainment. Kitchen Door Napa, the resort’s two-restaurant concept led by Michelin-awarded chef Todd Humphries, will offer 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. dinner seatings, with options for all-you-can-eat seafood or four-or six-course prix fixe menus ($95-$125), cocktail and wine pairings ($48) and front-row seats to the midnight fireworks ($95). Check out the wave pool at The LineUp or enjoy snacks at The LookOut Food & Drink, along with special cabana packages and a 21-and-over party on the Wai Kai Waterfront. Watch fireworks from the lawn while enjoying music from DJ Wizzard, available to those 21 and over. Wai Kai is at 91-1621 Keoneula Blvd., Ewa Beach. Info: waikai.com/event/nye2024.

>> Up on the North Shore, Turtle Bay Resort will host live music and entertainers in the resort lobby, starting at 9:30 p.m.; $75 for nonresort guests. Tables for up to 10 people go for $900, with Champagne and other goodies for 15 people at $5,000. Info: turtlebayresort.com/things-to-do/events/new-years-eve-soiree-0.

>> In Mililani, families with young children also can enjoy a midday “pineapple drop” at Mililani Town Center, without having to keep the youngsters up late. The shopping center holds its event at noon Sunday, along with music, lion dancing, taiko and other performances, starting at 10 a.m.

Neighbor islands

>> On Hawaii island the Hilton Waikaloa Village hosts a New Year’s Eve luau under the stars at the Lagoon Lanai from 6 to 10 p.m., with live entertainment at the Kona Tap Room until midnight and a fireworks display over the Lagoon Lanai at midnight. Prices start at $168. If you stay the night, there will be a yoga session the next morning and a “Hair of the Dog” pool party at Kona Pool, with a live DJ. Visit hilton.com/en/hotels/koahwhh-hilton-waikoloa- village/activities/holidays.

>> In Maui County there will be fireworks displays at the Grand Wailea Resort, 3850 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea; and the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, 1 Ma­nele Bay Road, Lanai City.