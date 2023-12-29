comscore 4 inmates indicted in 2020 beating death at Oahu Community Correctional Center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

4 inmates indicted in 2020 beating death at Oahu Community Correctional Center

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

Four Oahu Community Correctional Center inmates were indicted Wednesday on the charge of manslaughter in the 2020 beating death of fellow inmate Christopher Vaefaga, 36. Read more

Previous Story
Food insecurity rises in Hawaii amid increasing costs

Scroll Up