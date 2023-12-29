City releases ‘Complete Streets’ report

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu has released its 2023 “Complete Streets” progress report, which details finished and ongoing projects underway for people walking, biking and accessing transit on Oahu.

The report, which runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, notes improvements to pedestrian safety, traffic- calming measures and the city’s bicycling infrastructure, among other upgrades.

“Complete Streets are streets that work for everyone,” the city’s report states. “In previous decades, city streets were planned and designed primarily for vehicular capacity and throughput, and the design goal was to move vehicles as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“As a result, some streets lack adequate sidewalks, comfortable pedestrian crossings, low-stress bike facilities and accessible bus stops. Planning for Complete Streets focuses on designing streets that move people and improve safety, balancing the needs of all road users.”

For the year, the report asserts 18 lane-miles of roadway were paved around the island. Likewise, the city installed nearly a mile of separated and upgraded walkways, installed 4.9 miles of new bikeways, three miles of new bike lanes and 1.4 miles of new “sharrows” — road markings used to indicate a shared lane for bicycles and automobiles.

In addition, the city completed 15 crosswalk improvements including raised crossings, pedestrian refuge islands, curb extensions and the city’s second rectangular rapid flashing beacon as well as 82 new accessible curb ramps, the report says.

In 2023 the city also planted 926 street trees on city-owned streets to create shade and reduce heat. Based on its estimates, 53,440 trees have been planted by the city or community members toward the city’s goal to plant 100,000 trees on the island by 2025.

Active Complete Streets projects are listed by status and whether they have been completed, are in construction or in design and planning phases.

In the past year, projects that completed construction include:

>> Village Park-Kupuna Loop: Feature new raised crosswalks, curb extensions and two roundabouts along Kupuna Loop in Kunia.

>> Goodale Avenue multi-use path: A new pathway for nonmotorized users, protected from traffic by concrete curbing, from Waialua Beach Road to Kealohanui Street, fronting Waialua District Park and Elementary School.

>> Fern Elementary safe routes to school project: A new separated walkway, called the “keiki corridor,” now provides a dedicated space for keiki and residents traveling along Kahauiki Street and Kamehameha IV Road in Kalihi.

>> Kaneohe Street tree planting: Removal of overgrown rainbow shower trees near Kamehameha Highway and Haiku Road. Replaced them with tree wells meant for trees of smaller stature that will not interfere with utility lines overhead and still provide shade for pedestrians.

>> North King Street/Richard Lane crossing upgrades: Installed its second rectangular rapid-flashing beacon, also known as a pedestrian crossing beacon, to enhance pedestrian safety on North King Street at Richard Lane in Kalihi. The crossing beacons use LED lights and have been shown to reduce pedestrian-driver collisions by nearly 50%, the city says.

>> Waipio Uka Street bike lanes: Installed 1.5 miles of new bike lane striping and signage in the Waipio neighborhood.

>> Kanoa Street walkway improvements: Installed a footpath on Kanoa Street between Pua Lane and Banyan Street in response to community concerns about pedestrian access along the shoulder/unimproved sidewalk in the Iwilei area.

>> Kawailoa Road/Alala Road drainage improvements: To alleviate excess stormwater runoff along Kawailoa and Alala roads and areas surrounding Kailua Beach Park. The project will minimize ponding, flooding and stormwater runoff entering residential properties in the area, the city says.

>> Kapahulu shared lane markings: Nearly one mile of shared lane markings, or “sharrows,” was installed along the entire length of Olokele Avenue and on Winam Avenue, between Olokele and Mooheau avenues.

Other projects that remain under construction or in design and planning phases include:

>> Ala Pono Bridge: In design, the new $60 million pedestrian and bicycle crossing of the Ala Wai Canal, in the vicinity of University Avenue. The project, as designed, would connect to the Ala Wai Promenade on the makai side and the Ala Wai Park Path and University Avenue on the mauka side of the canal near Waikiki.

>> Salt Lake Boulevard widening: Construction is underway for Phase 3-A, which will feature new sidewalks, curbing, curb ramps and bikeway improvements on the makai side of the unimproved section.

>> Pearl Harbor bike path improvements: A project contracted for construction to include new lighting fixtures, widening the path to 12 feet where possible and upgrading the path surface to concrete, the city says.

>> Kapiolani Boulevard lighting upgrades: A project contracted for construction, which will replace old underground conduits. Several lights will be lowered to be closer to the roadway and distanced from tree branches. Fixtures also will be updated.

>> Kamehameha Highway shoulder improvements in Haleiwa: An unimproved shoulder will be upgraded with permeable paver blocks to provide pedestrians an accessible, dedicated space and address stormwater ponding.

Meanwhile, one project — a sidewalk repair in Chinatown — was delayed. Although a majority of the repairs were completed in the summer, the project halted due to the discovery of a historic stone.

The state’s Historic Preservation Division was called in to investigate.

According to the city’s Department of Facilities Maintenance, SHPD’s concerns were with a couple of concrete sidewalk areas that had ballast stone, almost like tiles and held in place with concrete.

DFM says the ballast stones were basalt rocks brought over from the mainland to stabilize the empty sailing ships that took sugar and other products to the mainland. The stone in question, it asserts, was not connected to the Native Hawaiian culture.

The Chinatown project has since been completed, DFM adds.

In 2012, Honolulu passed its Complete Streets Ordinance. To implement the subsequent program, various city agencies including the departments of Transportation Services, Design and Construction, DFM and Planning and Permitting are involved.

Similarly, the city Department of Parks and Recreation Division of Urban Forestry takes part in street tree planting efforts.

“I commend our staff’s unwavering commitment to implementing Complete Streets and enhancing roadway safety for the benefit of all Honolulu residents and visitors,” DTS Director Roger Morton said Wednesday in a written statement. “Our goal is to ensure ways for residents and visitors to get to their destinations safely and comfortably.”

The city owns and maintains 1,391 miles of roadway on Oahu. Of that amount, 1,251 miles of roadway are city-owned, 116 miles are private and 24 miles are state-owned, largely coming under the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, the city says.