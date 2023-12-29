comscore Kokua Line: How do I report illegal fireworks dealers? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: How do I report illegal fireworks dealers?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT Illegal fireworks seized Wednesday as part of an ongoing Illegal Fireworks Task Force operation.

    COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

    Illegal fireworks seized Wednesday as part of an ongoing Illegal Fireworks Task Force operation.

If someone is selling fireworks illegally, what exactly do we have to report if we want to? Read more

