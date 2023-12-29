comscore Rearview Mirror: Annual awards bestowed for contributions to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Rearview Mirror: Annual awards bestowed for contributions to Hawaii

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • CBS Al Michaels, right, acted with Jack Lord on “Hawaii Five-O.”

    CBS

    Al Michaels, right, acted with Jack Lord on “Hawaii Five-O.”

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2002 Don Ho, left, stood with Fred Livingston at Don Ho’s Island Grill at Aloha Tower Marketplace.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2002

    Don Ho, left, stood with Fred Livingston at Don Ho’s Island Grill at Aloha Tower Marketplace.

Every year at this time, I present my Rearview Mirror Annual Awards to honor those who made, preserved or shared Hawaii history. Read more

Previous Story
Food insecurity rises in Hawaii amid increasing costs

Scroll Up