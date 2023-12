Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Without their 6-foot-8 center, the Kamehameha Warriors faced a tall order in the San Marcos Knights. Read more

Without their 6-foot-8 center, the Kamehameha Warriors faced a tall order in the San Marcos Knights.

The Warriors got it done anyway, using a sticky 2-3 matchup zone to stymie the Knights 70-50 at the Kamehameha Winter Invitational on Thursday afternoon at Kekuhaupio Gym.

Xander Aquino connected on three first-half treys and finished with 13 points to help spark No. 9-ranked Kamehameha (10-6). Christian Togiai scored eight of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter for the Warriors, who, despite not having Kainoa Wade, consistently boxed out and played physical in the paint against the taller Knights. The Warriors did some scouting when the Knights defeated Kamehameha-Hawaii on Wednesday, 66-56.

“We want them to be physical and box out. How they responded today was unbelievable,” Kamehameha coach Larry Park said. “Their effort. Their physicality. We hit a bunch of 3s, but in the second half, we talked about getting clean touches. We did a great job sharing the ball and getting it to good spots. We knew they could shoot the ball. Their two posts are good. We were fortunate they didn’t shoot as well today.”

The game was close until Kamehameha made a run in the final few minutes of the opening quarter for a 23-12 lead. The home team extended the lead to 34-16 midway through the second quarter as perimeter shots fell short and inside shots would not drop.

Nahiku Nahale-a added 10 points and Shyne Salvador tallied nine for the speedy Warriors.

Richie Ramirez led San Marcos with 12 points. Jalen Williams, considered one of the top point guards in the San Diego area, added 11, Nico Mott scored 10 and and Mazen El Bassat chipped in nine points.

Two days after landing in the islands, it may have been a big of jet lag, though Knights coach Dante Carey won’t let that be an excuse.

“We were lethargic defensively. Our energy wasn’t there. Just missing shots,” he said. “We’ve got to come out with more energy. We didn’t get a hand up on their shots.”

Bulls Prep Academy (Chicago) 67, Kamehameha I-AA 59

Guard Aaron Watson scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half, while high-flying Jalen James scored 16 points as the Bulls started strong and held on for a win over the tough Warriors.

James and Sam Garcia hit clutch 3-pointers down the stretch for the Bulls. Two second-half technical fouls didn’t help the Warriors, who had rallied from a 23-12 deficit to take the lead in the final quarter.

Keith Carroll of Kamehameha led all scorers with 23 points. Ronson Akiona added nine points.

Maryknoll 73, South Delta (B.C.) 20

Rome Lilio scored 18 points and Kaniela Woo added 10 for the Spartans, now 2-0 in the tourney. Kade Clayton led the Sun Devils with six points.

Coincidentally, Maryknoll coach Kelly Grant has roots in B.C. His mother grew up there and his grandfather was a hockey coach.

Nonconference game

No. 2 Saint Louis 62, Chaminade College Prep (Calif.) 59

In a nonconference game at Clarence T.C. Ching Gymnasium, sophomore Keanu Meacham pumped in 18 points and junior Pupu Sepulona tallied 16 as the Crusaders stifled the Eagles. Jordan Nunuha added nine points and point guard Shancin Revuelto chipped in eight.

The game was tied at 15 after one quarter. The Eagles led the Crusaders at the half, 33-27. Meacham and Sepulona combined for 21 second-half points as Saint Louis (13-2) rallied from a 43-38 deficit entering the fourth quarter.

Jonas Thurman, a 6-4 point guard, led the Eagles with 22 points. Bryce Goldman, a 6-5 senior, added 21.

Chaminade (14-4) will play ‘Iolani today at 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s scores

Moanalua 66, South Delta (B.C.) 41

> Moa: Gavin Pommerenk 21 (3 treys), Solomon Siaosi 12, Austin Oguma 10. SD: Colton Cooper 12,

No. 1 Maryknoll 66, Chicago Bulls Coll. Prep 39

> MS: Zion Milare 14 (3 treys), Rome Lilio 12, Dainton Nagamine 11. Bulls: Aaron Watson 13.

San Marcos (Calif.) 66, Kamehameha-Hawaii 56

> SM: Jalen Williams 18, Mike Brown 10, Derek Tuason 10. KSH: Kiai Yasso 26 (4 treys)

Today’s games

San Marcos (Calif.) at Kamehameha I-AA, 2 p.m.

South Delta (B.C.) at No. 9 Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m.

Bulls College Prep (Chicago) vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s games

South Delta (B.C.) vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 2 p.m.

No. 1 Maryknoll vs. San Marcos (Calif.), 3:30 p;.m.