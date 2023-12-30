Letter: Gov pushing too hard to convert short-term rentals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nobody likes a bully. Gov. Josh Green, you were elected to govern all of Hawaii’s people equally. Read more

Nobody likes a bully. Gov. Josh Green, you were elected to govern all of Hawaii’s people equally. Your decisions should be made in a balanced manner with attention given to all sides’ positions. Try getting to the heart of the reason that people don’t want to rent out their units long-term.

Understand the character or nature of Hawaii — full frontal assault never being a workable solution.

As for using the Maui housing need as a long-term solution to wipe out short-term rentals statewide, well, that looks more like a benefit to hotels and the tourist industry than a way to increase housing in the long term.

Andrea Bell

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter