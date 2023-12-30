Editorial | Letters Letter: On New Year’s Eve, turn off sprinklers in Waikiki Today Updated 12:38 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! On the night of Dec. 31, with great trepidation, I’ll traipse down to anywhere between Kapahulu Avenue and Kaimana Beach to witness the fireworks celebrating the new year. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the night of Dec. 31, with great trepidation, I’ll traipse down to anywhere between Kapahulu Avenue and Kaimana Beach to witness the fireworks celebrating the new year. And every year that I’ve done so, at midnight the fireworks and sprinklers go off. Right when everyone is ready to celebrate the new year, they’ll get soaked by the sprinkler system. I’ll do my duty and head down there and warn people of the incoming doom, “Cover the sprinkler heads!” But would it be possible to not turn on the sprinklers at midnight and soak everyone? Just once a year. Mahalo. Michael Brown Waikiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: State could’ve handled Pali detour better