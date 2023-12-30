Letter: On New Year’s Eve, turn off sprinklers in Waikiki

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On the night of Dec. 31, with great trepidation, I’ll traipse down to anywhere between Kapahulu Avenue and Kaimana Beach to witness the fireworks celebrating the new year. Read more

On the night of Dec. 31, with great trepidation, I’ll traipse down to anywhere between Kapahulu Avenue and Kaimana Beach to witness the fireworks celebrating the new year.

And every year that I’ve done so, at midnight the fireworks and sprinklers go off. Right when everyone is ready to celebrate the new year, they’ll get soaked by the sprinkler system.

I’ll do my duty and head down there and warn people of the incoming doom, “Cover the sprinkler heads!”

But would it be possible to not turn on the sprinklers at midnight and soak everyone? Just once a year. Mahalo.

Michael Brown

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter