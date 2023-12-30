comscore Ahi prices stay steady for New Year’s | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ahi prices stay steady for New Year’s

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Ahi and other fish were sold Tuesday at the Hono­lulu Fish Auction held at Pier 38.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A worker hauled in a pallet of fish Tuesday to be sold at the Honolulu Fish Auction held at Pier 38.

Guy Tamashiro of Tamashiro’s Market on Thursday said the auction prices for bigeye tuna have been “very firm” the past few days, indicating a decent supply and steady pricing. Read more

