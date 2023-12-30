comscore Record $3.5M gift to UH Manoa Music Department honors educator Smith | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Record $3.5M gift to UH Manoa Music Department honors educator Smith

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
    Barbara Barnard Smith educated herself in musical traditions of Hawaii, the Pacific and Asia.

    The Barbara Barnard Smith Foundation grant honors the University of Hawaii at Manoa professor, who died in 2021. Above, Smith with the Kalihi Kai Elementary Ukulele Club.

A donation of $3.5 million to the University of Hawaii Music Department by the Barbara Barnard Smith Foundation is the largest ever to that department and will fund its first-ever endowed chair. Read more

