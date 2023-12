Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Moanalua outside hitter Malu Garcia will compete in the Under Armour Next All-America Volleyball Game, which will be held Tuesday in Orlando, Fla.

Garcia, ranked No. 4 in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Girls Volleyball Fab 15, will be on Team Fire, which will face Team Ice in the matchup of the nation’s top seniors. There are 14 players on each squad.

The matchup will be televised on ESPNU starting at 11:30 a.m.

Garcia, who is 6-foot-2, has signed with Iowa.