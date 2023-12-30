Cordero sends Chaminade home with a winning record after beating ‘Iolani

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chris Cordero does a lot of the little things on both ends of the floor that give the Chaminade College Prep Eagles a chance to win games.

Scoring isn’t usually one of those tasks, but the 6-foot-3 junior’s near-impossible, double-pump layup in traffic with 13 seconds left sealed Chaminade’s 57-53 win over ‘Iolani on Friday night at Father Bray Athletic Complex.

“I feel great about the game and excited. We came out and played Saint Louis and ‘Iolani, which in my estimation is the Mater Dei of Hawaii,” Chaminade coach Bryan Cantwell said.

Saint Louis, ranked No. 2 in Hawaii, rallied for a 62-59 win on Thursday. ‘Iolani is ranked No. 5 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10.

“We’re excited that we got these games before we start league next week against Sierra Canyon, Harvard-Westlake, Notre Dame, some of the top schools in the country,” Cantwell said.

Chaminade routed Saint Louis I-AA on Wednesday, 75-40, and closed its trip with a 2-1 record on Oahu (15-4 overall). ‘Iolani is 9-7 and enjoyed what was probably the toughest nonconference slate in the islands.

Bryce Goldman, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound senior guard, sparked the Eagles with 21 points in an ironman effort. Nela Taliauli and Ayden Goo each scored 12 points for ‘Iolani, while Mana Lau Kong added 11 tough points in the paint. Luke Tobin finished with nine points.

Playing just about every minute in Chaminade’s three games in three nights, Goldman was relentless in his attacks to the rim. Fatigue became a factor — with Goldman missing four free throws in the final quarter — but his team came through.

Chaminade was clinging to a 55-53 lead with the shot clock running out when Cordero went to work. His dipsy-do, circus shot on a tough drive from the left wing could have easily ended with an air ball. Instead, it kissed the glass high on the backboard and dropped through the rim.

“That’s a shot I work on. Bryce, thank you for trusting me. We’re a team. We trust anybody to make that shot,” said Cordero, who finished with four points.

Goldman was plagued by a broken toe, then a concussion over the past year-and-a-half, but he has been healthy as a senior.

“We have full strength and trust in Chris. We trust all of our teammates. Whoever’s in that position, we trust that they’re going to make a play. Chris made a huge play and it’s a great win for us,” Goldman said.

Long-range bomber Jonas Thurman, a 6-4 junior, had three treys in the final quarter, scoring a total of 10 out of his game-high 23 points in the final eight minutes.

“They went to a triangle-and-two and took out our two guys, and we noticed the big guy was guarding Chris, so we made sure that we would isolate Chris,” Cantwell said.

It was the kind of game that would make a great rematch.

“They made some tough shots,” ‘Iolani coach Ryan Hirata said. “I think just like the ‘Iolani Classic games. Our physicality is going to help us moving forward in the ILH. Just getting position, being able to make a play against heavy pressure, two guys in the lane jumping at the ball. It was really, really good for us today and a great warmup for the ILH season because the first game we play is Saint Louis. We’re grateful to get this game after having an off week. Our front line has been great. They worked really hard in the offseason and buy in.”

It was a physical, high-intensity battle from the start, loaded with physical defense and clutch shooting — a style that the Raiders relished by attacking the paint early and often. The visitors were also stellar at the start, maintaining a single-digit lead through most of the first half behind timely 3-point shooting and physical man-to-man defense in the paint.

‘Iolani kept attacking, and Taliauli’s tough drive in traffic for a layup gave the Raiders a 21-20 lead in the second quarter. A drive for an and-1 play by Tobin opened the lead to 24-21 going into the half.

The Eagles opened the second half with a 3-pointer. ‘Iolani was still ahead 29-26 when Chaminade went on a 16-6 run, attacking the rim in secondary transition, for a 42-35 lead late in the third stanza.

The Raiders tied the game at 42 with a 7-0 run. Tobin’s offensive board off a foul shot led to a straightaway 3 by Goo with more than seven minutes remaining. An open wing 3 by Goo on a feed from Taliauli in transition pushed ‘Iolani ahead. After Kaleb Tenn scored, the Raiders had a 47-42 lead with less than six minutes to go.

Thurman’s NBA-range and-1, 4-point play gave Chaminade a 52-49 lead with four minutes to go.

Taliauli’s Euro-step fast-break layup cut the lead to 52-51 with 3:01.

Thurman answered with another 24-foot trey from the top for a 55-51 lead.

Coincidentally ‘Iolani and Chaminade also met in a girls basketball battle at the West Coast Jamboree on Saturday. The Eagles beat the Raiders 57-39 at Chabot College (Hayward, Calif.) to advance to the championship game of the Diamond bracket.

On Thursday, ‘Iolani defeated Salesian (Calif.) 57-39 to reach the semifinal round. The Raiders will play Pleasant Valley (Chico, Calif.) today.

In the Emerald bracket of the West Coast Jamboree, Kamehameha’s girls lost to Whitney (Rocklin, Calif.) 49-42 at Chabot College. Nihoa Dunn scored 18 points and Mikylah Labanon tallied 10 for the Warriors.

Kamehameha had reached the semifinal round with a 63-35 win over McClatchy (Sacramento, Calif.) on Thursday.

Kamehameha will play Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.) today.