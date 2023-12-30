Scoreboard – Dec. 30, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

OIA East boys: Kailua at Kaiser; Kahuku at Kalani; Kaimuki at Farrington; Kalaheo at Castle; McKinley at Moanalua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Campbell; Leilehua at Nanakuli; Aiea at Radford; Waipahu at Pearl City; Waianae at Waialua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Roosevelt (varsity only at 6 p.m.).

High school boys: Kamehameha Winter Invitational, South Delta (B.C.) vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 2 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. San Marcos (Calif.), 3:30 p.m.; Bulls College Prep (Chicago) vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Games at Kekuhaupio Gym.

CANOE PADDLING

OIA: 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kalaheo at Kailua (girls JV at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kailua at Kalaheo (boys varsity at 2 p.m.); Farrington at Kaimuki (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kalani at Kahuku (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Moanalua at Roosevelt (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kaiser at Castle (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Moanalua (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Castle at Kaiser (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

WRESTLING

High school: Waialua Battle of the Pacific, Time TBD at Waialua.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

BASKETBALL

OIA EAST

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Kahuku 73, Kaiser 42.

Leading scorers— Kah: Kache Kaio 20. Kais: Norris Birdsong 10, Emmanuel Tiritas 10.