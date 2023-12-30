Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Dec. 30, 2023 Today Updated 7:54 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL Big West men: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. OIA East boys: Kailua at Kaiser; Kahuku at Kalani; Kaimuki at Farrington; Kalaheo at Castle; McKinley at Moanalua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. OIA West boys: Mililani at Campbell; Leilehua at Nanakuli; Aiea at Radford; Waipahu at Pearl City; Waianae at Waialua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. OIA East girls: Anuenue at Roosevelt (varsity only at 6 p.m.). High school boys: Kamehameha Winter Invitational, South Delta (B.C.) vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 2 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. San Marcos (Calif.), 3:30 p.m.; Bulls College Prep (Chicago) vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Games at Kekuhaupio Gym. CANOE PADDLING OIA: 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon. SOCCER OIA East: Kalaheo at Kailua (girls JV at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kailua at Kalaheo (boys varsity at 2 p.m.); Farrington at Kaimuki (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kalani at Kahuku (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Moanalua at Roosevelt (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kaiser at Castle (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Moanalua (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Castle at Kaiser (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.). WRESTLING High school: Waialua Battle of the Pacific, Time TBD at Waialua. SUNDAY No local sporting events scheduled BASKETBALL OIA EAST Thursday Boys Varsity Kahuku 73, Kaiser 42. Leading scorers— Kah: Kache Kaio 20. Kais: Norris Birdsong 10, Emmanuel Tiritas 10. Previous Story Television and radio - Dec. 30, 2023