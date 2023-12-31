comscore Letter: Taking Trump off ballot is justified | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Taking Trump off ballot is justified

  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.

Why is there any question about keeping Donald Trump’s name off ballots? Is it necessary to meet all the requirements for the office? Read more

Previous Story
Column: He pilikia ke kawili la‘au i kuhikuhi ‘ia

Scroll Up