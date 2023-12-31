Letter: Taking Trump off ballot is justified

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why is there any question about keeping Donald Trump’s name off ballots? Is it necessary to meet all the requirements for the office? Read more

Why is there any question about keeping Donald Trump’s name off ballots? Is it necessary to meet all the requirements for the office? Yes, he is old enough, born in the U.S., and, as far as we know, hasn’t aided the enemies of the U.S.

But yes, he did attempt to overthrow an election that didn’t go his way and promoted the big lie that led to the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. Colorado’s decision to keep Trump’s name off the ballot shows it believes that the Constitution means what it says.

If the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) rules against Colorado’s decision, then the court would be more aptly named SCODT. Clearly, Donald Trump is not the only threat to democracy in America when there is a real possibility that SCOTUS may not support the Constitution when it comes to him. Hopefully, more states will follow Colorado’s lead.

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter