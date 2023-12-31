comscore On Politics: Leaders must work to heal isles’ ailing economy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | On Politics

On Politics: Leaders must work to heal isles’ ailing economy

  • By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green speaks about his upcoming fiscal year budget during a news conference at the state Capitol on Dec. 18.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gov. Josh Green speaks about his upcoming fiscal year budget during a news conference at the state Capitol on Dec. 18.

When Hawaii’s governor changes from his almost-ever-present blue physician scrubs to more common gubernatorial garb, he still has the same worrisome patient: the state of Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Column: He pilikia ke kawili la‘au i kuhikuhi ‘ia

Scroll Up