David Shapiro: Good efforts in 2023 give hope for new year

Despite the official bumbling so prevalent here, there were players who stepped up with noble efforts in 2023 and are worth watching in the new year.

Here are some who caught my eye:

>> University of Hawaii President David Lassner. The longest-serving UH president in more than a half-century, Lassner announced he’ll retire at the end of 2024 after 10 years as president and 47 years of working for the university.

Lassner has handled the wrath of meddling state legislators and dealt with the university’s many other contentious stakeholders with fortitude and class, and promises to spend his final year promoting his vision of UH as a pathway to a better future for Hawaii’s youth and an economic driver for the state.

“I have always been clear that when either the (Board of Regents) or I decide it is time for me to step down, I want that to happen without acrimony, drama or lawyers,” he said.

Amen to that, and here’s hoping the regents have the fortitude to stand up to power-tripping legislators demanding that Lassner be forced out earlier and a president of their choosing installed.

>> State Reps. Amy Perruso, Elle Cochran and Jeanne Kapela. The three relative newcomers to the Legislature had the courage to stand up to Democratic leadership and denounce a state budget full of misplaced priorities that was rammed through at the last minute with even more secrecy than usual.

Perruso, Cochran and Kapela were eloquent in pointing out gross deficiencies in funding for education and the social safety net, as well as the lack of sunshine in the process. We can only hope it’s the beginning of a reform Democratic faction sorely needed in the absence of a functional local Republican Party.

>> City Councilman Augie Tulba. Some expected Tulba, a professional comedian, would be a loud showboat, but he’s been a diligent lawmaker who’s responsive to constituents and often displays common sense.

He was unsuccessful in his effort to stop the outrageous 64% pay raises for Council members from $68,904 to $113,000 pushed by Chairman Tommy Waters, but Tulba earned respect for making the good fight.

>> Natalie Iwasa. A certified public accountant by trade, Iwasa has distinguished herself as a model of citizen engagement.

She’s a constant presence at City Council meetings and a legislative appointee to the board of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Her expansive knowledge of details keeps officials honest, and she’s a steady voice for transparency and accountability.

After two unsuccessful runs for the Council herself, she’s said, “One of the things that I wish were changed is the ability for corporations to have so much influence in our elections. If it were just people, I think it would be fair. It would level the playing field.”

>> John Mizuno. The longtime legislator, who’s been a leading voice for the underdogs and underserved in our community, is taking on a new role as Gov. Josh Green’s homeless coordinator.

With the heart he’s always shown during 17 years as a lawmaker and his extensive knowledge of state government, there’s hope he can make progress on a problem that has stymied four state administrations.

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.