Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade men’s basketball team kicked off a four-game Southern California road trip with an 83-59 loss to two-time defending PacWest champion Point Loma on Saturday at Golden Gymnasium. Read more

The Chaminade men’s basketball team kicked off a four-game Southern California road trip with an 83-59 loss to two-time defending PacWest champion Point Loma on Saturday at Golden Gymnasium.

The Silverswords (5-9, 1-5) were led by Jamir Thomas’ 15 points. Scott Ator scored nine and grabbed eight rebounds, while Ross Reeves added another nine points with five rebounds and three assists.

The Sea Lions (8-4, 3-1) knocked down 11 triples, eight of which came in the second half, t0 clinch the victory.

Chaminade led early with a 6-2 run to start the game but fell victim to a 21-4 run by Point Loma. The Sea Lions hit just three 3-pointers in the first half but found their rhythm in the second half by hitting four of their first six triples in the period for a 51-33 lead. Point Loma later hit four of five 3s to take a 27-point lead with under four minutes to play.

Chaminade will look to avenge its loss in stop No. 2 of the road trip at Biola on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Chaminade women lose to Point Loma

The Chaminade women’s basketball team fell 77-53 to Point Loma at Golden Gymnasium on Saturday in the first game of its four-game Southern California road trip.

Ashley Holen scored a career-best 18 points to lead the Silverswords (2-8, 0-5 PacWest). Holen also grabbed five rebounds. Sameera Elmasri and Emma Morris scored eight points each, while Dallas Martinez and Morgan Escobedo each tallied five assists.

Hawaii Pacific transfer Tavia Rowell led Point Loma (7-5, 3-1) with 18 points.

Chaminade got off to a slow start after a lengthy holiday break. The Silverswords, who were seeing their first game action since Dec. 12, missed their first four shots and committed three turnovers as Point Loma took the lead with a 7-0 start. The Sea Lions later took a 13-point lead late in the first quarter.

The two teams shot a combined 0-for-6 in the final two minutes of the first half as Point Loma led 37-25 at the break. The Sea Lions pulled away with a 9-0 run late in the third quarter to hand Chaminade its eighth straight loss.