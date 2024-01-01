Honolulu police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

Hoonolulu police said they have closed University Avenue from Metcalf to King streets, including Dole Street, for a “criminal investigation” as they search for attempted murder suspect Sydney Tafokitau.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A 44 year-old man wanted for a Dec. 16 shooting and stabbing is being sought by Honolulu police after a shooting on Moanalua Freeway this morning.

Alohea Avenue was closed earlier this afternoon from McCoriston to Edna streets in Kapahulu after suspect Sydney Tafokitau allegedly shot at police officers who were pursuing him. The street has since been reopened.

“Tafokitau is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 and do not approach,” police said.

Tafokitau also allegedly shot a 39-year-old woman this morning.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services technicians responded after 7 a.m. and treated the woman “with advanced life support who suffered multiple apparent gun shot wounds and continued treatment en route to an emergency room.”

Honolulu police responded at 7:17 a.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on the eastbound airport exit from the freeway. Police closed the exit as they investigated.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding Tafokitau who was already wanted for first-degree attempted and first degree robbery.

On Dec. 16, at about 12:45 a.m., Tafokitau allegedly argued with a group of males on Rose Street in Kalihi.

He allegedly shot at the group, hitting one man, and stabbed another man in the shoulder, police said.

On Dec. 21, “multiple no-bail warrants were issued for his arrest” according to HPD.

At 11:35 a.m. today, plainclothes HPD officers tried to arrest Tafokitau in a stolen vehicle in Kalihi when he allegedly “fired multiple times at their unmarked vehicle.”

Tafokitau fled on Likelike Highway. Shortly after, he allegedly stole another vehicle at gunpoint.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public can also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.