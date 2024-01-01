Letter: Former aides’ negativity toward Trump says it all

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Most companies conduct exit interviews of their employees. Below are just some of the “exit” interviews from former President Donald Trump’s former employees:

Secretary of Defense James Mattis (Trump nicknamed him “Mad Dog”): “He is more dangerous than anyone could ever imagine.”

Another secretary of defense, Mark Esper: “He puts himself before country. His actions are all about him and not about the country.”

White House Chief of Staff and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly: “The depths of his dishonesty is just astounding to me … he is the most flawed person I have ever met.”

John Bolton, national security adviser: “Trump has this impression that foreign leaders, especially adversaries, hold him in high regard, that he’s got a good relationship with Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un. In fact, I have been in those rooms with him when he’s met with these leaders. I believe they think he’s a laughing fool.”

Mike Pence, vice president: “Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States … President Trump demanded I choose between him and the Constitution.”

Would you hire this person — even as a dogcatcher?

John Jaeger

Makiki

