Hawaii economy top of mind in the new year
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:58 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / OCT. 2
At top, A view of the ocean from Whalers Village in Kaanapali. Maui’s struggle following the Aug. 8 wildfires should continue to drag down the state’s economy.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JULY 3
Above, Skyline passes over the Pearlridge area. More overhead rail tracks and four stations are scheduled to be built this year.
JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 3
Above, the tails of Alaska Airlines, left, and Hawaiian Airlines aircraft are seen at Kahului International Airport. Hawaiian stockholders could vote this year on whether to sell the airline.
-
JAMM AQUINO / 2022
A possible rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump could boost Hawaii voter turnout. Above, a ballot is dropped into the drive-thru drop box at Honolulu Hale.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree