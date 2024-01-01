Scoreboard – January 1, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

TUESDAY

SOCCER

OIA West: Aiea at Campbell (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kapolei at Waialua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Leilehua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Mililani at Radford (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow);Waipahu at Waianae (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). Girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Radford at Mililani; Waianae at Waipahu.

BASKETBALL

UH MBB Schedule

(Record 8-5, 0-1 Big West)

Oct. 20 vs. Saint Mary’s (exb.) L, 58-92

Nov. 14 vs. Hawaii Hilo W, 82-66

Nov. 16 vs. Niagara W, 92-73

Nov. 21 vs. Northern Arizona W, 70-61

Nov. 24 vs. UTRGV# W, 76-57

Nov. 25 San Diego# W, 77-66

Nov. 30 at Utah L, 66-79

Dec. 3 vs. Central Arkansas W, 95-76

Dec. 10 vs. Hawaii Pacific W, 78-53

Dec. 17 vs. Nevada L, 66-72

Dec. 21 vs. Portland@ W, 69-56

Dec. 22 vs. Nevada@ L, 68-73

Dec. 24 vs. TCU@ L, 51-65

Dec. 30 vs. CSU Fullerton! L 63-61, OT

Thursday at CSU Bakersfield! 5 p.m.

Saturday at Cal State Northridge! 3 p.m.

Jan. 11 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 at Long Beach State! 5 p.m.

Jan. 20 at UC San Diego! 2 p.m.

Jan. 25 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 at Cal State Fullerton! 5 p.m.

Feb. 3 at UC Irvine! 5 p.m.

Feb. 8 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Cal Poly! 5 p.m.

Feb. 17 at UC Santa Barbara! 11 a.m.

Feb. 24 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

Feb. 29 at UC Davis! 4 p.m.

March 2 at UC Riverside! 3 p.m.

March 6 vs. Cal State Northridge! 7 p.m.

March 9 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m.

The Big West tournament is March 13-16

at Henderson, Nev.

Home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

#—Acrisure Invitational in Palm Springs, Calif.

@—Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic

!—Big West game

Big West Men’s Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

CS Northridge 2 0 1.000 — 11 3

UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 — 9 5

UC Davis 2 0 1.000 — 7 6

UC San Diego 1 0 1.000 ½ 7 6

Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 1 9 5

CS Fullerton 1 1 .500 1 8 6

UC Riverside 1 1 .500 1 6 8

Hawaii 0 1 .000 1½ 8 5

UCSB 0 2 .000 2 7 5

CSU Bakersfield 0 2 .000 2 5 8

Cal Poly 0 2 .000 2 4 10

College Women

No. 3 NC State 72, Virginia 61

No. 9 Stanford 98, Morgan State 38

Syracuse 86, No. 13 Notre Dame 81

No. 14 Virginia Tech 91, Pittsburgh 41

No. 15 UConn 95, No. 18 Marquette 64

No. 16 Indiana 77, Illinois 71

No. 19 Louisville 77, Miami 72

No. 22 Florida State 73, Wake Forest 61

No. 24 North Carolina 82, Clemson 76

UH WBB Schedule

(Record 4-6, 1-0 Big West)

Nov. 1 vs. Hawaii Hilo (exb.) W, 67-39

Nov. 8 at Stanford L, 40-87

Nov. 11 at Santa Clara L, 51-62

Nov. 17 vs. San Francisco W, 65-51

Nov. 19 vs. Idaho L, 40-50

Nov. 24 vs. Air Force L, 51-54

Nov. 25 vs. Idaho State W, 58-46

Nov. 26 vs. Washington L, 41-58

Dec. 3 vs. San Jose State W, 73-47

Dec. 21 at UCLA L, 46-85

Dec. 30 at Cal State Fullerton! W, 59-49

Thursday vs. CSU Bakersfield! 6 p.m.

Sunday vs. Cal State Northridge! 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 at UC Irvine! 4 p.m.

Jan. 13 at UC Riverside! 4 p.m.

Jan. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Jan. 25 at UC Santa Barbara! 5 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Cal Poly! noon

Feb. 1 vs. Cal State Fullerton! 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 at UC San Diego! 5 p.m.

Feb. 10 at UC Davis! noon

Feb. 15 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Long Beach State! 1 p.m.

Feb. 29 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

March 2 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

March 7 at Cal State Northridge! 4 p.m.

March 9 at CSU Bakersfield! noon

The Big West tournament is March 13-16

at Henderson, Nev.

Home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

#—Bank of Hawaii Classic

@—Rainbow Wahine Showdown

!—Big West game

Big West Women’s Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 — 8 4

UCSB 2 0 1.000 — 8 4

Cal Poly 2 0 1.000 — 6 6

Hawaii 1 0 1.000 ½ 4 6

Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 1 6 6

CS Fullerton 1 1 .500 1 5 7

CSU Bakersfield 1 1 .500 1 4 7

UC Riverside 0 2 .000 2 5 7

UC San Diego 0 1 .000 1½ 4 8

UC Davis 0 2 .000 2 4 8

CS Northridge 0 2 .000 2 2 10