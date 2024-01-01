Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – January 1, 2024 Today Updated 9:12 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today No local sporting events scheduled TUESDAY SOCCER OIA West: Aiea at Campbell (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kapolei at Waialua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Leilehua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Mililani at Radford (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow);Waipahu at Waianae (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). Girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Radford at Mililani; Waianae at Waipahu. BASKETBALL UH MBB Schedule (Record 8-5, 0-1 Big West) Oct. 20 vs. Saint Mary’s (exb.) L, 58-92 Nov. 14 vs. Hawaii Hilo W, 82-66 Nov. 16 vs. Niagara W, 92-73 Nov. 21 vs. Northern Arizona W, 70-61 Nov. 24 vs. UTRGV# W, 76-57 Nov. 25 San Diego# W, 77-66 Nov. 30 at Utah L, 66-79 Dec. 3 vs. Central Arkansas W, 95-76 Dec. 10 vs. Hawaii Pacific W, 78-53 Dec. 17 vs. Nevada L, 66-72 Dec. 21 vs. Portland@ W, 69-56 Dec. 22 vs. Nevada@ L, 68-73 Dec. 24 vs. TCU@ L, 51-65 Dec. 30 vs. CSU Fullerton! L 63-61, OT Thursday at CSU Bakersfield! 5 p.m. Saturday at Cal State Northridge! 3 p.m. Jan. 11 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m. Jan. 13 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Long Beach State! 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at UC San Diego! 2 p.m. Jan. 25 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m. Jan. 27 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Cal State Fullerton! 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at UC Irvine! 5 p.m. Feb. 8 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m. Feb. 10 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Cal Poly! 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at UC Santa Barbara! 11 a.m. Feb. 24 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at UC Davis! 4 p.m. March 2 at UC Riverside! 3 p.m. March 6 vs. Cal State Northridge! 7 p.m. March 9 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m. The Big West tournament is March 13-16 at Henderson, Nev. Home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center #—Acrisure Invitational in Palm Springs, Calif. @—Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic !—Big West game Big West Men’s Standings Conference Overall W L Pct. GB W L CS Northridge 2 0 1.000 — 11 3 UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 — 9 5 UC Davis 2 0 1.000 — 7 6 UC San Diego 1 0 1.000 ½ 7 6 Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 1 9 5 CS Fullerton 1 1 .500 1 8 6 UC Riverside 1 1 .500 1 6 8 Hawaii 0 1 .000 1½ 8 5 UCSB 0 2 .000 2 7 5 CSU Bakersfield 0 2 .000 2 5 8 Cal Poly 0 2 .000 2 4 10 College Women No. 3 NC State 72, Virginia 61 No. 9 Stanford 98, Morgan State 38 Syracuse 86, No. 13 Notre Dame 81 No. 14 Virginia Tech 91, Pittsburgh 41 No. 15 UConn 95, No. 18 Marquette 64 No. 16 Indiana 77, Illinois 71 No. 19 Louisville 77, Miami 72 No. 22 Florida State 73, Wake Forest 61 No. 24 North Carolina 82, Clemson 76 UH WBB Schedule (Record 4-6, 1-0 Big West) Nov. 1 vs. Hawaii Hilo (exb.) W, 67-39 Nov. 8 at Stanford L, 40-87 Nov. 11 at Santa Clara L, 51-62 Nov. 17 vs. San Francisco W, 65-51 Nov. 19 vs. Idaho L, 40-50 Nov. 24 vs. Air Force L, 51-54 Nov. 25 vs. Idaho State W, 58-46 Nov. 26 vs. Washington L, 41-58 Dec. 3 vs. San Jose State W, 73-47 Dec. 21 at UCLA L, 46-85 Dec. 30 at Cal State Fullerton! W, 59-49 Thursday vs. CSU Bakersfield! 6 p.m. Sunday vs. Cal State Northridge! 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at UC Irvine! 4 p.m. Jan. 13 at UC Riverside! 4 p.m. Jan. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m. Jan. 20 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at UC Santa Barbara! 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at Cal Poly! noon Feb. 1 vs. Cal State Fullerton! 7 p.m. Feb. 3 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at UC San Diego! 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at UC Davis! noon Feb. 15 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m. Feb. 17 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Long Beach State! 1 p.m. Feb. 29 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m. March 2 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m. March 7 at Cal State Northridge! 4 p.m. March 9 at CSU Bakersfield! noon The Big West tournament is March 13-16 at Henderson, Nev. Home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center #—Bank of Hawaii Classic @—Rainbow Wahine Showdown !—Big West game Big West Women’s Standings Conference Overall W L Pct. Big West Women's Standings Conference Overall W L Pct. GB W L UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 — 8 4 UCSB 2 0 1.000 — 8 4 Cal Poly 2 0 1.000 — 6 6 Hawaii 1 0 1.000 ½ 4 6 Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 1 6 6 CS Fullerton 1 1 .500 1 5 7 CSU Bakersfield 1 1 .500 1 4 7 UC Riverside 0 2 .000 2 5 7 UC San Diego 0 1 .000 1½ 4 8 UC Davis 0 2 .000 2 4 8 CS Northridge 0 2 .000 2 2 10