I have to disagree with Ken Wills on his opinion about the governor and short-term rentals (“Here’s why Gov. Green is wrong about short-term rentals,” Island Voices, Star-Advertiser, Dec. 28).

The Maui fires were a once-in-100 years catastrophe — the burning of Lahaina and displacement of 6,283 residents who are now homeless is an emergency. Green is doing the right thing in first asking owners of short-term rentals, (16,000, according to Maui County.gov) to switch to longer term, until permanent housing can be built.

Let’s stay focused, let’s be clear: We’re talking about Maui, the west side primarily. The workforce that services the tourist industry, and other essential workers, need to move out of hotels and into, if temporary, better housing.

It’s a shame, and sadly, owners on Maui have been slow to get on board. There are benefits to converting to a long-term rental. A recent bill sweetened the deal with property tax exceptions. Green is putting the people of Maui first, which should be applauded and supported.

Rebecca Taggart

Kailua

