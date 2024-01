Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In its report on “Complete Streets” projects that aim to make traffic safer for both drivers and pedestrians, it’s good to see the city making progress. That includes the 15 crosswalk improvements installed this past year. Among these: the raised crossings that have generated complaints from some drivers. Regardless, they do compel slower driving at these points, which saves lives.

Perhaps a review of where accidents have occurred over the holidays will suggest sites for additional installations.