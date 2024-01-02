All about ube

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

You might have seen these violet-colored treats all over social media. Ube, a purple yam that originated in the Philippines, has been trending over the last few years. Check out these purple-hued treats (that go beyond macarons and lattes):

7Gradi Gelato

Located in SALT At Our Kakaako (324 Coral St. Ste. 103), 7Gradi Gelato uses imported Italian-made machines to make its desserts. All gelato is made in house at 7 degrees Fahrenheit (hence, the business name).

Flavors rotate weekly but popular choices include mascarpone Oreo, strawberry, blueberry cheesecake and ube.

Call 808-773-7009 or follow the biz on Instagram (@7gradi.gelato).

Alii Coffee Co.

Alii Coffee Co. (various locations) is known for its light, roasted coffees, breakfast entrees and delicious sandwiches. All of its coffees are roasted in the business’s original downtown Honolulu location.

Its taro ube latte is a bestseller and features a creamy blend of espresso, taro powder, ube extract, steamed milk and sugar.

Visit aliicoffee.com.

Guieb Café

Family-owned and -operated Guieb Café (various locations) is famous for its brunch dishes, which range from golden fried chicken and waffles and crab cake eggs Benedicts to adobo fried rice omelets and a prime rib loco moco.

Among the most popular dishes are the ube mascarpone pancakes, which come topped with the eatery’s famous ube sauce and fresh berries.

Visit guiebcafe.com.

Magnolia Ice Cream & Treats

Magnolia Ice Cream & Treats (various locations) specializes in the ultimate Filipino dessert, halo halo, a shave ice treat that features a mix of sweet milk, ice cream and tropical fruits.

The Mahalo-Halo is a bestseller and includes ube ice cream and crispy rice layered over bananas, coconut strings, azuki beans, jackfruit, date palm jelly and coconut gel.

Ice cream sundaes, milkshakes and shave ice are also available.

Visit magnoliatreats.com.

Happy Lemon Hawaii

Happy Lemon Hawaii (various locations) is a bubble tea shop that’s known for its freshly brewed drinks. Choose from popular options like Okinawan roasted milk tea with boba, matcha latte with salted cheese, strawberry lemon slushy and fresh passion fruit mango green tea.

Ube options include ube milk tea with puff cream and boba, ube soft serve, ube bubble waffles and ube milkshake with puff cream.

Follow the business on Instagram (@happylemonhawaii).

Uni Sweets Bakery and Tea

Uni Sweets Bakery and Tea (1810 N. King St. Ste. E4) is an Asian fusion cake and boba shop. Desserts range from lava cakes and mille crepe cakes to croissants, tiramisu and boba.

The dessert shop’s ube mille crepe cake is especially popular.

Call 808-888-8066 or follow the biz on Instagram (@uni_sweetscake).

Uber Factory

Wahiawa-based Uber Factory (71 S. Kamehameha Hwy.) is known for its original Uber

Tarts, but also offers an assortment of purple-hued treats like ube mochi bombs, ube haupia tarts and freshly baked ube turnovers.

The biz is currently open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@uberfactory).

Yogurstory

YogurStory (745 Keeaumoku St.) offers an extensive brunch menu with choices like chocolate waffles, kimchi omurice omelets, corn beef hash eggs Benedict and prime rib loco moco.

The menu features several popular ube-flavored entrees, including ube waffles with ube coconut sauce, ube pancakes (Okinawan sweet potato pancake with ube coconut sauce) and ube French toast.

Call 808-942-0505 or follow the biz on Instagram (@yogurstory).

Ubae

UBAE (1284 Kalani St.), located in City Square Shopping Center, is a dessert shop that stands for “ube before anything else.” Satisfy that ube craving with a variety of treats like ube cheesecakes, ube tarts, ube crinkle cookies and ube soft serve.

Call 808-439-3224 or follow the biz on Instagram (@ubae_hawaii).