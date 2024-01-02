Get a ‘pizza’ this

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When most people think of banh mi, a sandwich comes to mind, but a new food truck at Kahuku Sugar Mill offers a banh mi pizza ($19). It’s inspired by the traditional Vietnamese sandwich, but with a twist, according to business owner Stephanie Draper.

“We wanted to make sure our flavors were memorable and people will know that we’re the only place you can get those specific pizzas,” says Stephanie, who co-owns Zephanie’s Pizza with her husband, Zach. “That’s why we specialize in Asian and Pacific fusion flavors. Instead of pate, our banh mi pizza has a soy sesame sauce base and is topped with kalua pork, mozzarella, fresh cucumbers, pickled veggies, cilantro and a Sriracha aioli drizzle.”

Zephanie’s Pizza (Zach plus Stephanie, get it?) opened in October. The duo wanted to feature one of their favorite foods “while incorporating unique flavors in a way that was delicious and that people would enjoy,” according to Zach.

“We wanted to provide our customers with an authentic feel, so our pizza is cooked in an Italian wood-fired oven,” he says. “We wanted to have the best quality (as possible), so we worked really hard on our own recipe and our own dough. We got the right imported ingredient from Italy — like our flour — and looked for locally grown and sourced fruit and vegetables to put on our pizzas.”

Zephanie’s pizza menu offers something for everyone, whether it’s traditional offerings like Cheese Louise ($14) and Classic Pep ($16) or something more unique like the Hukilau ($19). The latter features a taro crust topped with kalua pork, pineapple and barbecue sauce.

“The pizzas are personal-sized so everybody can mix and match to try the different flavors,” Zach says. “You can’t go wrong with a classic pepperoni; that’s the bread and butter of the business, but our showstopper would be the banh mi. My personal favorite is the Huli Huli Chicken ($17) — chicken, onions, mozzarella, Mike’s Huli Huli sauce, red peppers and garlic aioli — or the Sweet Heat ($17), a combo of pepperoni, fresh jalapenos, spicy red sauce and Mike’s Hot Honey sauce.”

“We have a lot of combinations and make most of our sauces in house,” Stephanie adds.

The biz’s current hours are 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. To learn more, follow the business on Instagram (@zephaniespizza).

Zephanie’s Pizza

Kahuku Sugar Mill

56-565 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku

Call: 808-381-5584

Instagram: @zephaniespizza

How to order: Via phone or in person

How to pay: Cash and credit cards accepted