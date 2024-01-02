Get a ‘pizza’ this
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Jan. 2, 2024
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
A unique flavor Banh mi pizza ($19)
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Hukilau ($19)
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Classic Pep ($16)
-
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Owners Zach and Stephanie Draper
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree