Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ramen Bario Waikiki just reopened in its former space inside STIX ASIA food hall. Read more

Ramen Bario Waikiki just reopened in its former space inside STIX ASIA food hall. The biz is known for its huge selection of ramen and tsukemen.

Start with popular pupu like fried gyoza and chicken karaage.

The Bario Original ramen dishes are the most popular. They feature a garlic tonkotsu shoyu broth with thick noodles. If you’re extra hungry, go for the Bario Deluxe Ramen, which is an extra-huge portion (it’s even available in a party size, designed to feed four to six people).

Tsukemen — which features thick, chewy noodles that are dipped in a separate bowl of broth — is also a popular choice.

For more info, follow the biz on Instagram (@ramen_bario_ waikiki).

Scream for more ice cream

Sage Creamery just opened its storefront in Hoopili in Ewa Beach (91-3575 Kauluakoko St. Ste. 3005). The business is known for its premium ice cream made in small batches. The shop features more ice cream flavors (be sure to check out seasonal offerings), along with vegan-friendly options (strawberry guava and mango sticky rice).

Besides more ice cream flavors, the shop also has an expanded drink menu. Choose from options like affogato, cafe lattes and mint mojito iced coffees. Latte flavors will rotate every month, and all syrups are made in-house.

Soft opening hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Follow the biz on Instagram (@sagecreamery) to learn more.

Dining destination

Named for Hawaii’s state fish, Humuhumunukunukuapuaa, the newest signature dining concept at Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort on Maui, boasts a fully redesigned venue overlooking the ocean and a menu full of delicious seafood choices, creative libations and artfully curated wines.

Popular food selections include bone-in shitome accompanied by Beluga lentils and shiso curry chermoula, halibut cheek with kabocha squash and coconut mint chutney, and elevated a la carte bites such as half-shell oysters topped with caviar and succulent razor clams.

“We’re thrilled to invite guests to experience the new look and feel of Humuhumunukunukuapuaa, as well as innovative dishes from our talented executive chef Ryan Urig,” states managing director JP Oliver. “As our resort’s flagship dining venue, Humuhumunukunukuapuaa embodies our focus on the harmony between nature, culture and contemporary luxury, which makes it perfect for Grand Wailea’s next era.”

Humuhumunukunukuapuaa is open for dinner 5-9 p.m.

For reservations and more information, visit grandwailea.com/dine/humuhumunukunukuapuaa.

‘Rice’ to meet you

Pearlridge Center proudly welcomes a new member to its ohana — Fuji Sushi & Teppanyaki, which holds its grand opening Jan. 3. The restaurant is located in the 7,500-square-foot former Monterey Bay Canners space, which has been entirely renovated. The eatery specializes in immersive sushi and teppanyaki dining experiences for both lunch and dinner.

Guests will be treated to a meal and a show as the restaurant’s skilled sushi chefs craft elegant rolls or place together slices of otoro for Fuji’s signature Hawaii Boat platter, which features an eclectic mix of nigiri and sashimi served on a miniature wooden boat. The new dining room showcases an array of teppanyaki tables where patrons will be entertained by trained chefs playfully preparing steak and lobster washoku dishes. There is also seating that overlooks the iconic Sumida Watercress Farm.

Visit @fujisushiandteppanyaki on Instagram.