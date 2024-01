Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re looking to increase your protein intake in the new year, check out these meaty options: Read more

If you’re looking to increase your protein intake in the new year, check out these meaty options:

Brazilian barbecue bliss

Texas de Brazil (1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 3263) opened in Ala Moana Center in early December. Enjoy the all-you-can-eat meat selection at a discounted soft opening rate ($69.99). All of the restaurant’s meats are cooked the gaucho way (over an open flame with natural charcoal wood). The meat selection includes lamb chops, flank steak, filet mignon, beef ribs, Brazilian sausage and more. If you want to enjoy the salad bar only ($39.99), pick from a variety of roasted vegetables, imported cheeses and charcuterie, including prosciutto, manchego cheese, smoked salmon, lobster bisque and more.

The least crowded times at the restaurant are weekdays at 4 p.m. or after 8:30 p.m. The eatery plans to open for weekend brunch sometime in January (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays).

Call 808-944-2702 or make a reservation via OpenTable.

Going beyond seafood

The Seaside Waikiki (364 Seaside Ave.) is known for its premium seafood selection, including oysters on the half shell, ahi poke, shrimp ceviche and crab cake sandwich. However, the restaurant just added a variety of steaks (a collaboration with sister business Aloha Steak House) to its menu. Choose from a Manhattan filet ($70), wagyu filet ($110) or wagyu picanha ($125). All steaks are served with asparagus and mashed potatoes.

Pro tip: Upgrade any steak to a crab Oscar (lump crab meat with hollandaise) for $15.

Call 808-228-3352 or visit seasidewaikiki.com.

New mediterranean spot in Kakaako

Döner Shack (675 Auahi St. Ste. 129) recently opened another location in SALT at Our Kakaako (by Bevy Bar). This location is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

Popular dishes include the Döner Wrap ($13), Döner Rice Plate ($14) and “Big Turk” combo plate ($17.50). The latter includes pita, yellow rice, side salad (romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, sumac onions, red cabbage, feta, olives and balsamic dressing), two pieces of falafel, and choice of lamb, chicken or mix of both. The meats are topped with garlic yogurt sauce and served with two ounces of hummus. All meats are sliced fresh to order.

At this location, you can also find Mami’s Empanadas. In addition, Bevy Bar has exclusive dishes from Döner Shack, including a mezze platter, shawarma tacos and zaatar pita strips. Call 808-425-0700 or follow the biz on Instagram (@donershackhi).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).