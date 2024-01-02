comscore Reflections | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Chef's Table | Crave

Reflections

  • By Alan Wong
  • Jan. 2, 2024
  • PHOTO BY ALAN WONG

    Lobster sashimi served with salt water.

January is a time for reflections. I look back on all the great food I ate in 2023. Read more

Previous Story
Get a ‘pizza’ this
Next Story
A crispy twist on a classic chicken entree

Scroll Up